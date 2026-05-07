EU commits €135m to Jordan bolstering education, border security, refugee aid

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica met with Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. Credit: Dubravka Šuica on X

The EU has signed financing agreements worth €135 million with Jordan to support education and skills, border security, and help for Syrian refugees and host communities.

The agreements were signed in Amman by Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica and Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, the European Commission reported on Thursday.

The package includes €30 million for technical and vocational education and training, with a focus on youth skills and inclusion for women, young people and people with disabilities.

Another €25 million will go towards integrated border management and internal security.

A further €80 million will support Jordan’s efforts to assist Syrian refugees and the communities hosting them.

Separate funding for Aqaba Digital Hub

A separate €12.3 million will finance an expansion of the Aqaba Digital Hub’s data capacity through a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, guaranteed by the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus, according to the same statement.

Jordan and the EU concluded a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership in January 2025, covering cooperation on areas including human capital development, migration and refugee support, security and economic resilience.

The EU has pledged €3 billion for Jordan for 2025–2027 through a mix of grants, investments and concessional loans.

An EU-Jordan Summit was held in Amman in January 2026, and an EU-Jordan Investment Conference is due to be organised later this year.