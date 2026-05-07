Austria nears EU recovery milestone as €325m request approved

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The European Commission has given a positive assessment to Austria’s fourth request for €325 million from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool under the post-pandemic NextGenerationEU programme.

Austria’s request was submitted on 24 March 2026 and covers nine milestones and eight targets that the Commission said in a statement on Thursday had been “satisfactorily completed”.

Measures linked to the payment include installing 17,800 residential photovoltaic systems and supporting the purchase of 2,767 zero-emission buses and 167 lorries. Funding was also provided for green investments in 13,500 enterprises.

Austria has also recorded 500,000 repairs of electronic devices — including 250,000 through the latest repair bonus scheme — under measures intended to cut e-waste.

Support linked to the request also includes funding for 155 primary health care centres and providing 240,000 laptops and tablets for schoolchildren.

What happens next

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to give an opinion, it said.

Payment can follow after that opinion and a subsequent payment decision by the Commission.

Austria’s overall recovery and resilience plan is financed by €3.96 billion in grants.

If the latest payment goes through, total funds paid out to Austria under the Facility would reach €3.66 billion, including €492 million in pre-financing.

That would represent 92% of the total funding in Austria’s plan, with 89% of milestones and targets fulfilled.

The EU-wide facility is due to close at the end of 2026, with member states required to implement outstanding milestones and targets by 31 August 2026 and submit final payment requests by the end of September 2026.