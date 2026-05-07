EU backs €380m French programme to boost net-zero manufacturing capacity

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The European Commission has approved a €380 million French scheme to support manufacturing capacity for clean technologies, under EU State aid rules.

The scheme is designed to support investments that add manufacturing capacity to produce so-called net-zero technologies and their main components, with eligible items set out in Annex II of the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, the Commission stated on Thursday.

Support can also be given for producing new or recovered “critical raw materials” needed for the final products or their key components — materials considered strategically important for industry.

Aid will be provided as direct grants and repayable advances, funded by central government and regional budgets in France and co-funded by structural funds.

Support may be awarded until 31 December 2030.

Approved under new State aid framework

The scheme was approved under the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, adopted on 25 June 2025, the Commission said.

The Commission added it assessed the measure against the framework’s conditions and approved it under EU State aid rules.