Cruise ship outbreak sparks rare EU hantavirus alert amid ongoing investigations

Credit: ECDC

European health officials are monitoring a cluster of illness linked to a cruise ship after Andes hantavirus – a rare type of hantavirus that can spread between people – was identified on board, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.

“Many uncertainties still remain with this hantavirus outbreak and it is important that we take a precautionary approach at this point in time to reduce the likelihood of further transmission,” said ECDC Director Dr Pamela Rendi-Wagner from the EU in a statement on Wednesday night.

She added that an ECDC expert is on the ship to gather more information and inform public health action.

Andes hantavirus is the only hantavirus known to be transmissible person-to-person, typically requiring close and prolonged contact.

Measures are already in place on board to reduce the likelihood of infection among passengers and crew.

The ECDC said it has published a Threat Assessment Brief on the risk to Europe, including recommendations for passengers and crew on the cruise ship and advice on handling passengers when they arrive at an EU point of entry.

Precautionary measures should be considered because epidemiological information remains limited, the virus has a long incubation period, and it has the potential for person-to-person transmission, including medical evacuation of symptomatic passengers, crew and close contacts.

Risk to the public described as very low

The risk to the general population in Europe remains “very low” based on current evidence, and widespread transmission is not expected, the ECDC said.

Any transmission is likely to remain limited because of the type of contact needed for spread and the infection prevention and control measures in place on board and during disembarkation.

Investigations are continuing to determine where and how people contracted the virus and how widely passengers and crew may have been exposed.

The agency said it is working with national authorities in Spain, the Netherlands, other EU and EEA countries, the United Kingdom and the World Health Organization to assess information and support the public health response.

Hantaviruses are usually caught from infected rodents, most often when people inhale dust contaminated with rodents’ urine, droppings or saliva, especially in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces.