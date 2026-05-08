Fall in Ukrainian refugee numbers in EU linked to expiring permits

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A total of 4.33 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine held temporary protection status in the EU on 31 March 2026.

That was down by 68,980 people compared with the end of February 2026, a fall of 1.6%, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Germany hosted the largest number of people under temporary protection from Ukraine, at 1,274,955 — about 29.4% of the EU total — followed by Poland with 961,405 (22.2%) and Czechia with 379,820 (8.8%).

Numbers rose in 14 EU countries and fell in 13 over the month, with the biggest increases recorded in Germany (+7,480), Spain (+2,665) and Romania (+2,125).

Italy recorded the largest drop, down 30,365 people (47.4%) after a large number of permits expired at the end of the month due to an annual renewal procedure, followed by Czechia (-19,810) and Finland (-8,080).

Which countries had the highest rates per head?

Czechia had the highest number of temporary protection beneficiaries per thousand people, at 34.8, followed by Poland (26.3) and Slovakia (26.2), while the EU average was 9.6 per thousand, Eurostat figures show.

Ukrainian citizens made up more than 98.4% of people under temporary protection in the EU at the end of March, with adult women accounting for 43.3%, minors 30.1% and adult men 26.6%.

Temporary protection is an EU scheme that gives displaced people the right to live, work and access services in member states without going through the full asylum process, under rules introduced after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EU member states agreed in June 2025 to extend temporary protection from 4 March 2026 to 4 March 2027.