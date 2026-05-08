EU's non-household electricity costs drop 3.5%, yet rates surge in some nations

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Average electricity prices paid by medium-sized non-household users across the EU fell to €18.37 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the second half of 2025, down 3.5% from €19.03 in the first half of the year.

The figures cover non-household consumers using between 500 and 2,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) a year, such as many factories and large commercial sites, Eurostat informed on Friday.

Prices have generally eased since the first half of 2023, when the EU average was €21.51 per 100 kWh, with subsequent readings of €20.03 in the second half of 2023, €18.85 in the first half of 2024, €19.41 in the second half of 2024 and €19.03 in the first half of 2025.

Ireland recorded the highest non-household electricity price in the second half of 2025 at €25.52 per 100 kWh, followed by Cyprus at €24.29 and Germany at €22.64.

Finland had the lowest price at €7.48 per 100 kWh, while Sweden’s was €9.70.

Most countries recorded year-on-year falls

Electricity prices for non-household consumers fell in 18 EU countries in the second half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, with the biggest declines in Slovenia (-16.6%), Luxembourg (-15.8%) and France (-14.1%), Eurostat said.

Prices rose in five countries — Romania (+15.4%), Sweden (+9.4%), Bulgaria (+6.8%), Belgium (+2.8%) and Slovakia (+1.4%) — while they were broadly stable in four others, ranging from +0.4% in Malta to -1.0% in Austria.