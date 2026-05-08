Gas prices tumble in much of the EU except in four nations

Credit: Unsplash

Average gas prices paid by non-household consumers in the EU fell to €6.05 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the second half of 2025, down from €6.60 in the first half of the year.

The figures cover non-household users — such as businesses and public organisations — with annual gas consumption between 10,000 and 100,000 gigajoules (GJ), Eurostat said in a release on Friday.

Prices varied widely across the bloc, with the highest levels recorded in Sweden (€10.65 per 100 kWh), Finland (€8.63) and Germany (€7.13).

The lowest prices were in Bulgaria (€4.14), Greece (€4.24), and Portugal and Belgium (both €4.81).

Falls across much of the EU

Average gas prices for non-household consumers fell in 18 EU countries in the second half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, Eurostat said.

The biggest drops were in Czechia ( - 14.6%), Hungary ( - 14.4%) and Greece ( - 12.2%).

Prices rose in four countries — Lithuania (+6.5%), the Netherlands (+6.3%), Romania (+3.4%) and Austria (+1.7%) — while remaining broadly stable in four others.

Spain recorded a small increase of 0.2%, while Slovenia and Latvia each fell by 0.2%, and prices in Germany were unchanged.