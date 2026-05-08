Europe Day turns 40 as anniversary celebrations set to mark EU unity

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Europeans will mark Europe Day for the 40th time on 9 May 2026, Sunday, with EU institutions opening their doors to visitors and events planned across member states and beyond.

The date commemorates the 1950 Schuman Declaration, a proposal for closer European cooperation that is widely seen as the starting point of what became the European Union, the European Parliament emphasised in a release.

Europe Day in 2026 also coincides with two anniversaries — 40 years since Portugal and Spain joined the EU, and 40 years since the first official Europe Day celebrations.

In Brussels, the European Parliament will open to the public from 10:00 CEST, with a performance by the European Parliament Choir followed by an opening ceremony at 11:00 CEST in the hemicycle with speeches by Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Vice-President Sophie Wilmès.

Visitors will be able to take part in quizzes, presentations and discussions, along with family activities and a live music stage on the Esplanade.

In Luxembourg, the Parliament said activities will include guided tours of the “Europa Experience” visitor centre and an exhibition on disinformation — false or misleading information shared to influence people.

Institutions open buildings as monuments light up in EU colours

The European Council and the Council of the European Union will offer guided tours of the Justus Lipsius building in Brussels and host cultural stands from each of the 27 member states, according to the European Parliament.

The European Commission will open its Berlaymont headquarters in Brussels from 10:00 CEST, starting with an address by Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera, it said, adding that free live music is scheduled from 18:30 CEST at Place des Palais.

The European Central Bank will take part in Frankfurt’s Europa-Fest at Römerberg square and also staff a presence at the Europa Building in Brussels, where experts will answer questions about the euro, a banknote redesign and the digital euro project.

The European External Action Service — the EU’s diplomatic service — will open its Brussels headquarters from 10:00 to 18:00 CEST, with activities including meetings with EU ambassadors and live video calls with staff working around the world.

Landmark buildings and monuments across Europe and around the world will be illuminated in EU colours.

A new Eurobarometer survey published by the European Commission found nearly three quarters of Europeans believe their country has benefited from EU membership, while 75% said they feel they are citizens of the EU.