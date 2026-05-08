Survey shows record support for EU membership as security threats grow

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Nearly three quarters of Europeans say their country has benefited from EU membership, according to a new Eurobarometer survey published ahead of Europe Day.

The poll found 73% of respondents believe their country has benefited from being in the EU, while 75% said they feel they are citizens of the EU — a level matching the highest recorded in spring 2025, according to the European Commission’s release on Friday.

The EU was seen as a source of stability by 73% of respondents, up six percentage points, and 81% backed a common defence and security policy among member states.

Four in five people said the EU should diversify its trade relations (80%) and build partnerships with countries outside the bloc (79%).

Ukraine, trust and top concerns

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was seen as a threat to EU security by 76% of respondents, while 55% supported the EU’s response to the war, the survey found.

Large majorities supported specific measures, including welcoming people fleeing the war (80%), providing financial and humanitarian support (75%), and maintaining sanctions against Russia (70%).

Some 76% said the EU should continue supporting Ukraine until a “just and lasting peace” is achieved, while 57% approved of granting Ukraine EU candidate status and 56% backed EU financing for the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

Trust in the EU stood at 51%, up three percentage points compared with the Autumn 2025 survey, with the highest level among 15 to 24-year-olds at 61%.

Optimism about the EU’s future was at 60%, and 57% said they were satisfied with how democracy works in the EU.

The conflict in the Middle East was the most cited concern at EU level (25%), ahead of the broader international situation (23%) and Russia’s war against Ukraine (20%), the survey found.

Cost of living was the leading concern at national level (36%) and personal level (52%).

Support for the euro was 74% across the EU and 82% in the euro area.

The survey was conducted between 12 March and 5 April 2026, with 26,415 people interviewed face-to-face across the EU’s 27 member states.