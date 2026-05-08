Latvia secures €371m from EU as 75% of its post-pandemic funds disbursed

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The European Commission has paid Latvia almost €371.2 million under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the NextGenerationEU funding programme.

The payment relates to Latvia’s fourth request for funds under the facility, a post-pandemic scheme that provides grants and loans to EU countries in return for delivering agreed reforms and investments, the Commission said on Friday.

Latvia met 24 “milestones” and 17 “targets” attached to this request — progress markers set out in an EU Council implementing decision — after an assessment by the Commission.

Measures linked to the payment include work to improve energy efficiency in residential and public buildings, strengthen flood risk management, expand low-rent housing, upgrade healthcare infrastructure and speed up the digitalisation of businesses.

How much Latvia has received so far

The latest disbursement follows a request submitted on 30 December 2025 and approved by the Commission on 26 March 2026.

Latvia has now received almost €1.5 billion, about 75% of its total €1.97 billion allocation under the facility.

Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Facility are performance-based and depend on completing agreed milestones and targets in each country’s plan.

EU countries must implement all remaining milestones and targets by August 2026 and submit their final payment requests by the end of September 2026 ahead of the facility’s closure at the end of 2026.