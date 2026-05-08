EU's forces face energy security test as clean technologies take centre stage

Credit: EDA

More than 180 experts from 26 EU countries gathered in Nicosia on 6 – 7 May for a new defence-focused clean energy event held alongside the Consultation Forum for Sustainable Energy in the Defence and Security Sector (CF SEDSS).

The 1st CF SEDSS IV Energy Technology Solutions (ETS) Conference and on-site exhibition was held under the auspices of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council and hosted by Cyprus’ Ministry of Defence, the European Defence Agency (EDA) informed on Friday.

The event included panel discussions, company pitches and demonstrations on clean energy technologies with defence applications, and discussions on energy systems linked to a “2035 energy landscape.”

Anders Sjöborg, Deputy Chief Executive of the European Defence Agency, said energy in the current security and defence context “defines what our armed forces can do, and for how long”.

Panagiotis Hadjipavlis, Director of Armaments and Defence Capabilities Development at Cyprus’ Ministry of Defence, said “energy resilience is no longer an abstract objective” but “a measurable, engineerable, and operationally decisive capability”.

A session examined the use of artificial intelligence and “smart grids” — digital electricity networks that help balance supply and demand — including topics such as integrating renewable energy, managing energy demand, and protecting energy infrastructure from cyber and physical threats.

Exhibition showcased batteries, microgrids and energy management

Another panel discussed funding and coordination issues linked to Europe’s energy transition, including experiences from Horizon 2020 and the European Defence Fund, the EDA said.

An exhibition alongside the conference included 21 companies presenting technologies and services such as battery storage, microgrids, renewable generation, intelligent energy management and hybrid systems.

General Tom Middendorp (Ret.), former Chief of Defence of the Netherlands and Chairman of the International Military Council on Climate and Security, said: “Two urgencies are converging: climate change and energy security – and they demand the same response.”

CF SEDSS is a European Commission initiative managed by the European Defence Agency that brings together European-level work on energy considerations in the defence and security sector, and it is co-funded by the EU LIFE programme until 30 September 2028.