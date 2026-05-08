Spanish region wins EU nod for net-zero manufacturing boost

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The European Commission has approved a €6 million state aid scheme from the Spanish region of Cantabria to support clean technology manufacturing under EU rules.

The scheme will offer direct grants to companies investing in new manufacturing capacity in Cantabria for “net-zero technologies” — products and equipment used to cut greenhouse gas emissions — as well as key components, according to the Commission's release issued on Friday.

Support can also go towards producing new or recovered “critical raw materials” needed for those technologies and components.

The funding will be financed from Cantabria’s regional budget and can be awarded until 31 December 2030.

Cleantech scheme approved under new EU framework

The decision was taken under the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, known as CISAF, which the Commission adopted on 25 June 2025.

The Commission said the scheme met the conditions set out in that framework and approved it under EU state aid rules.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published later in the Commission’s State aid register under case number SA.122075, once confidentiality issues have been resolved.