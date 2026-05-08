EU clears mergers across industries, from pharmaceuticals to electricity

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The European Commission has cleared four acquisitions under the EU Merger Regulation, including deals in pharmaceuticals, electricity, industrial engineering and car sales.

Lone Star Funds XII, L.P. of Bermuda was approved to take sole control of Lonza’s capsule and health ingredients business in Belgium, the Netherlands and the US, according to the Commission's release on Friday.

The business supplies capsules for the pharmaceutical industry and the nutraceutical sector — products such as vitamins and supplements.

The Commission said the Lonza deal would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same or vertically related markets, and it was assessed under the simplified merger review procedure.

It also approved GM Projects SpA of Chile and Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. of Singapore taking joint control of Los Guindos Generación SpA, a transaction primarily linked to Chile’s electricity sector.

The Commission concluded the deal would not raise competition concerns because of its limited impact on the European Economic Area.

Industrial engineering and motor vehicles

Austrian executive Manfred Zauner and Germany’s Goldbeck GmbH were cleared to acquire joint control of ZAUNERGROUP Holding GmbH, the Commission said.

Zauner operates in industrial plant engineering and construction, including piping systems and general contracting services for industrial fit-outs.

The Commission concluded that transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies’ combined market position would remain limited, and it was reviewed under the simplified procedure.

In a separate decision, Emil Frey France was approved to acquire sole control of Groupe Kertrucks Finance in France, a deal related to the wholesale and retail sale of motor vehicles and associated services, the Commission said.

It concluded the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because of a limited impact on market structure.