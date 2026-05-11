Monday 11 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Euro edges out US dollar in key EU trade categories

Monday 11 May 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Euro edges out US dollar in key EU trade categories
Credit: Unsplash

The euro was the most used currency for the EU’s trade with countries outside the bloc in most categories of goods in 2025.

In extra-EU imports of primary goods excluding petroleum, the euro accounted for 47.4% of trade by currency, narrowly ahead of the US dollar at 45.0%, Eurostat informed on Monday.

Other currencies made up the remainder, including 1.7% for EU currencies outside the euro and 5.3% for non-EU currencies.

The pattern differed for petroleum products, where the US dollar dominated imports with an 86.7% share, compared with 12.9% for the euro.

EU currencies other than the euro accounted for 0.2% and other currencies 0.1%.

For manufactured goods imported from outside the EU, the US dollar was also the most used currency at 46.2%, just ahead of the euro at 43.3%, with 1.7% for other EU currencies and 8.5% for non-EU currencies.

Euro leads in most exports outside the EU

On the export side, the euro was used for 62.2% of extra-EU exports of primary goods, compared with 22.9% for the US dollar, 2.5% for other EU currencies and 12.1% for non-EU currencies, according to Eurostat.

For petroleum products exported outside the EU, the US dollar accounted for 70.1% of trade, while the euro had a 27.5% share.

In manufactured goods exports, the euro led with 50.4%, followed by the US dollar at 32.4%, with 1.8% for other EU currencies and 15.2% for non-EU currencies.

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