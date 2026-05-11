Euro edges out US dollar in key EU trade categories

Credit: Unsplash

The euro was the most used currency for the EU’s trade with countries outside the bloc in most categories of goods in 2025.

In extra-EU imports of primary goods excluding petroleum, the euro accounted for 47.4% of trade by currency, narrowly ahead of the US dollar at 45.0%, Eurostat informed on Monday.

Other currencies made up the remainder, including 1.7% for EU currencies outside the euro and 5.3% for non-EU currencies.

The pattern differed for petroleum products, where the US dollar dominated imports with an 86.7% share, compared with 12.9% for the euro.

EU currencies other than the euro accounted for 0.2% and other currencies 0.1%.

For manufactured goods imported from outside the EU, the US dollar was also the most used currency at 46.2%, just ahead of the euro at 43.3%, with 1.7% for other EU currencies and 8.5% for non-EU currencies.

Euro leads in most exports outside the EU

On the export side, the euro was used for 62.2% of extra-EU exports of primary goods, compared with 22.9% for the US dollar, 2.5% for other EU currencies and 12.1% for non-EU currencies, according to Eurostat.

For petroleum products exported outside the EU, the US dollar accounted for 70.1% of trade, while the euro had a 27.5% share.

In manufactured goods exports, the euro led with 50.4%, followed by the US dollar at 32.4%, with 1.8% for other EU currencies and 15.2% for non-EU currencies.