NATO praises Romania’s swift readiness amid growing Black Sea security concerns

Credit: NATO

The chair of NATO’s Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, visited Romania from 6 to 8 May, meeting the country’s senior political and military leaders and visiting key NATO units.

Admiral Cavo Dragone travelled to Bucharest for talks with Foreign Affairs Minister Oana Țoiu, National Defence Minister Radu-Dinel Miruță and presidential state adviser Vlad Ionescu, NATO informed on Friday.

The meetings focused on the security situation along NATO’s eastern flank, including Romania’s role in the Black Sea region and its investments in defence and industrial modernisation.

“Romania is stepping up, from defence investment efforts to innovation,” Cavo Dragone said.

He also met Romania’s Chief of Defence, General Gheorghiță Vlad, and referred to Romania’s involvement in NATO vigilance activity Eastern Sentry, which NATO describes as part of its efforts to monitor and respond to potential threats.

“Romania’s ability to respond swiftly, decisively and effectively contributes to NATO’s continued adaptation and readiness, across every domain,” Cavo Dragone stated.

Visits to NATO headquarters and troops

Cavo Dragone visited the Multinational Division South-East headquarters in Bucharest and the Multinational Corps South-East headquarters in Sibiu, which NATO said are responsible for command and control of NATO land operations at corps level and for planning and coordinating multinational training and reinforcement along the eastern flank.

While in Sibiu, he delivered a lecture at the “Nicolae Bălcescu” Land Forces Academy and met staff and officer cadets.

He also travelled to the Cincu Training Area and addressed troops from NATO’s Forward Land Forces Battle Group, which is led by France with contributions from Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain.

“This is where unity takes on real meaning; through discipline, interoperability, and the daily commitment of Allied forces serving side by side,” Cavo Dragone told the troops.