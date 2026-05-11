EU expands globalisation fund to aid workers before redundancies hit

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EU governments have approved new rules expanding the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers so it can support people who are at imminent risk of losing their jobs.

The Council of the EU adopted a regulation on Monday broadening eligibility for the fund, which until now has focused on helping workers and self-employed people after they have already lost their job due to company restructuring, the Council reported.

The revised rules mean workers facing likely redundancy because their employer is restructuring can receive help earlier, before dismissals take effect.

Support funded through the scheme can include training to build new skills, recognition and certification of skills, job-search assistance and careers advice.

When the new rules take effect

The regulation will enter into force the day after it is published in the EU’s Official Journal, the Council said.

The changes will apply until the end of 2027, when the current programme expires.

The European Commission proposed the amendment on 1 April 2025, and previously set out its intention to change the rules in its Industrial Action Plan for the European Automotive sector published on 5 March 2025.