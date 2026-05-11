EU ministers push overhaul of living spaces with green design at the forefront

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EU ministers have adopted a recommendation urging member states to embed the New European Bauhaus initiative into national policies and funding to support affordable, people-centred neighbourhoods across the bloc.

The recommendation calls on countries to integrate the initiative’s core themes — sustainability, inclusivity and “aesthetics” — into relevant programmes, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

It also encourages a more circular approach to buildings by prioritising renovation over demolition and using sustainable materials to reduce environmental impacts.

Member states are urged to involve residents more directly in reshaping their neighbourhoods, including by using digital tools to support participation in design.

Funding, skills and wider coordination

The recommendation also points to roles for arts, culture and education, including support for artists, and calls for training programmes to help workers develop skills for sustainable construction and renovation, the Council said.

It highlights funding routes including the New European Bauhaus facility under Horizon Europe — the EU’s research and innovation programme — and encourages attracting private investment for projects.

The Council also backed closer coordination across sectors and levels of government, and referenced international cooperation including support for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The New European Bauhaus was launched in 2021 and is intended to deliver projects linked to the EU’s clean transition.

More than 700 related projects have been supported so far, with €1.4 billion allocated under the EU’s 2021–2027 long-term budget framework.

The Council said its recommendation is not legally binding but encourages member states to align national policies with its objectives.