EU unveils €455m recovery plan for Syria amid shifted policy approach

Credit: EU Commissioner Dubravka Suica on X

The European Commission and Syria’s Transitional Authorities have held a coordination meeting in Brussels on international aid, reconstruction and development support for Syria, with an EU recovery plan worth €455 million.

The Syria Partnership Coordination Forum was co-chaired by Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica and Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, with participants including EU member states, partner countries, the United Nations and major financial organisations, the Commission reported on Monday.

The EU is working on setting up a €15 million “Technical Assistance Hub” to provide Syrian authorities with technical expertise from the EU and partners and to improve coordination among international donors.

A €14 million EU contribution was also announced for rehabilitating Al-Rastan Hospital in Homs.

The Commission said this hospital project forms part of a €175 million socio-economic recovery package announced in June 2025, and that it is also working on an additional €280 million for 2026 and 2027.

Political dialogue alongside funding plans

The first EU–Syria High Level Political Dialogue also took place in Brussels on the same day, described as a forum to discuss bilateral cooperation and EU support for an “inclusive political transition” as well as recovery and long-term reconstruction, the Commission said.

The EU lifted all remaining economic sanctions on Syria in May 2025.

EU institutions and member states have provided more than €41 billion in humanitarian, development and stabilisation assistance for Syrians since 2011, Commissioner Šuica said.