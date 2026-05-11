EU commits €20m aid to Turkey refugees as crisis deepens post-quakes

Credit: European Union, 2025 (photographer: Federica Cuccia)

The European Union has allocated €20 million in humanitarian aid for vulnerable refugees and host communities in Turkey in 2026.

Turkey hosts around 2.3 million registered refugees — mainly from Syria, and also from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran — and remains one of the world’s largest refugee-hosting countries, the European Commission said in a statement on Monday.

While many refugees can access basic services, hundreds of thousands still face barriers linked to socio-economic vulnerability, limited access to national systems and the continuing effects of the 2023 earthquakes.

The Commission said the 2026 funding will prioritise people most at risk, including those with limited or no access to essential services.

Support will focus on protection, basic needs assistance, health and education, while complementing longer-term EU support designed to foster self-reliance and inclusion in national systems.

How the funding will be delivered

The Commission said the money will be delivered through its humanitarian partners, working in close coordination with national authorities, to meet urgent needs including protection, healthcare and education in emergencies.

“The EU continues to support people in need in Turkey with strong humanitarian assistance,” Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said.

She added that host communities “cannot bear this weight alone” and noted that the EU has provided more than €3.5 billion in humanitarian aid in the country since 2012.