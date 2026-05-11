EU approves €1.5b flood relief for Spanish farmers after widespread damage

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The European Commission has approved a €1.5 billion Spanish State aid scheme to support farmers hit by floods in Andalusia and Extremadura between 10 November 2025 and 9 February 2026.

Spain told the Commission the floods affected an area of more than 100,000 km² — over 20% of Spanish territory — damaging crops and farm assets and increasing operating costs, the Commission noted in a release on Monday.

Support will be paid as direct grants covering up to 100% of eligible costs, including material damage and loss of income linked to the partial or total destruction of agricultural produce or production assets.

The scheme will run until 31 December 2026.

How the EU assessed the aid

The Commission said it cleared the plan under EU State aid rules that allow government support to compensate damage caused by natural disasters in the agricultural sector.

Spain’s authorities formally recognised the flooding as a natural disaster and demonstrated a direct causal link between the floods and farmers’ losses.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published later in the Commission’s State aid register under the case number SA.122821.