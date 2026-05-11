EU executive seeks public input for sweeping anti-corruption overhaul

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The European Commission has opened an eight-week public consultation and call for evidence to gather feedback for a forthcoming EU Anti-corruption Strategy, with submissions open until 6 July 2026.

People and organisations are being invited to share views through an online portal, with the Commission saying in a statement on Monday that the responses will be used to shape its approach to preventing and tackling corruption across the EU.

The Commission noted the EU already has legislation and measures covering areas including protection of the EU’s financial interests, anti-money laundering rules, whistleblower protection, public procurement, and asset recovery and confiscation.

It also pointed to a new EU directive adopted earlier this year on combating corruption, which it said introduces stronger rules and harmonised penalties for corruption offences, alongside measures intended to improve prevention, investigation and prosecution.

Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen said corruption “erodes democratic institutions” and “undermines competitiveness”, adding: “There is no room for corruption in Europe.”

What the new strategy will sit alongside

The strategy will complement existing EU tools including the EU Network against Corruption and a review of the EU Anti-Fraud Architecture, the Commission said.

It will also build on the EU’s annual Rule of Law cycle, a monitoring process that tracks developments in Member States and assesses national anti-corruption frameworks.

Commissioner Michael McGrath said corruption “quietly erodes trust in public institutions” and can be increasingly cross-border, and invited stakeholders to help shape a strategy “fit for today’s challenges.”