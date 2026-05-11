EU executive marks 20 years of dialogue with member states' parliaments

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The European Commission has marked 20 years since it launched its Political Dialogue with national parliaments across the EU, a process for written exchanges on Commission initiatives.

The Commission informed in a statement on Monday that it has received more than 8,000 opinions from national parliaments since the dialogue began.

It added that Members of the Commission have made around 2,400 visits and held meetings with national parliaments over the same period.

How the Political Dialogue works

The Political Dialogue allows national parliaments to send written views on European Commission initiatives, with the Commission responding in writing, according to the Commission.

Maroš Šefčovič, the Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security; Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, said the dialogue remains “a vital channel connecting EU policymaking with national democratic life.”