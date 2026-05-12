EU agricultural exports grow despite import surge driven by Brazil, UK

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The EU exported €238.2 billion worth of agricultural products in 2025 and imported €213.5 billion, leaving a trade surplus of €24.7 billion.

Exports rose 1.6% compared with 2024, while imports increased by 9.3%, according to new figures from Eurostat released on Tuesday.

Over the decade from 2015 to 2025, EU trade in agricultural products grew steadily, with exports rising by an average 4.4% a year and imports by 5.0%.

The UK was the EU’s biggest export destination for agricultural goods in 2025, taking 23.3% of the total — €55.6 billion — followed by the United States at 12.0% (€28.5 billion), Switzerland at 5.7% (€13.5 billion) and China at 4.9% (€11.6 billion).

UK and Brazil among leading sources of EU imports

Brazil was the EU’s largest source of agricultural imports in 2025 with an 8.5% share (€18.2 billion), followed by the UK at 8.0% (€17.1 billion), the United States at 6.2% (€13.3 billion) and China at 5.1% (€10.9 billion), Eurostat said.

The United States’ share of EU agricultural exports fell by 0.9 percentage points compared with 2024 after tariffs were introduced on several agricultural products.

Ukraine’s share of EU agricultural imports dropped to 5.0% from 6.7% a year earlier after trade facilitation measures for agricultural products expired.