NATO backs Georgian sovereignty as envoy tours tense border region

Credit: NATO

NATO’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Ambassador Kevin Hamilton, has declared the pact's support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Hamilton met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Irakli Chikovani, and Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia in Tbilisi during a visit on 7 and 8 May, NATO informed in a release on Monday.

Talks covered NATO’s partnership with Georgia, including support for the country’s defence capacity, the ability of its forces to work with NATO militaries, and institutional reforms.

That support is delivered through arrangements including the Individually Tailored Partnership Programme and the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package.

Meetings in Tbilisi and visits outside the capital

Hamilton also met representatives of Georgian civil society and Allied embassies, and visited staff at NATO’s Liaison Office in Tbilisi, NATO said.

He toured the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Centre (JTEC) — a training facility for joint exercises and assessments — and visited the administrative boundary line with South Ossetia/Tskhinvali, a region of Georgia that NATO described as occupied.

The visit included a statement of NATO support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.