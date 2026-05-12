EU backs Bosnia’s armed forces with €15m for military upgrades, training

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EU member states have agreed a €15 million package of support for the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina under the European Peace Facility

The measure is intended to strengthen the country’s military and defence capabilities and follows earlier bilateral support provided in 2021 and 2022, the Council of the EU stressed in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the assistance is designed to improve the armed forces’ interoperability — their ability to operate alongside other forces — and their operational readiness.

The package is also expected to strengthen Bosnia and Herzegovina’s potential contribution to EU Common Security and Defence Policy missions and operations, as well as international coalitions.

What the support will provide

The European Peace Facility will fund individual protective equipment, CBRN equipment, night vision devices and cargo vehicles for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s armed forces, the Council said.

CBRN refers to equipment for dealing with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, it added.

Related supplies and services will also be covered, including operational training where needed.

The European Peace Facility was set up in March 2021 to finance foreign and security policy actions intended to prevent conflicts, preserve peace and strengthen international security and stability.