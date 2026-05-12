Hungarian child abuser busted in Spain thanks to EU Most Wanted platform

Credit; Europol

A Hungarian fugitive convicted of serious sexual offences against a minor has been arrested in Spain after members of the public provided information through the EU Most Wanted website.

The 37-year-old man was arrested in Tenerife on 7 May, three days after his profile was published on the platform, Europol informed on Tuesday.

He had been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment by the Budapest Metropolitan Court and was wanted by Hungarian authorities.

Europol said the man is awaiting extradition to Hungary.

One anonymous tip submitted through the website gave the location in Spain where the fugitive was believed to be hiding.

That information was verified and acted on through cooperation between Hungary’s FAST team — a specialist police unit for tracking fugitives — ENFAST contact points and the Spanish Police.

How the EU Most Wanted website works

The EU Most Wanted platform allows law enforcement agencies across Europe to publish profiles of high-priority fugitives and receive information directly from the public, Europol said.

The initiative is supported by Europol and the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams, known as ENFAST.