Erasmus+ boosts mobility for Ukrainians as EU deepens education partnership

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The European Commission and Ukraine have reaffirmed a 2023 commitment to strengthen cooperation on education and skills during a High-Level Dialogue in Brussels.

The meeting was held between Executive Vice-President Roxana Mînzatu and Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, the Commission revealed on Tuesday.

More than €1.1 billion has been mobilised by the EU to support education in Ukraine since 2022, combining emergency assistance, reform support and long-term investments.

That total includes more than €210 million through Erasmus+, the EU’s education and youth programme, which has supported more than 52,000 Ukrainians to take part in learning mobility opportunities, financed more than 370 cooperation projects and helped deliver 1.5 million schoolbooks for Ukrainian children.

Plans for expanded cooperation

Cooperation is set to expand across early childhood education and care, higher education and vocational education and training under the “Union of Skills”, a Commission initiative focused on skills and competitiveness, it added.

The Commission and Ukraine also agreed to deepen cooperation under Erasmus+ and continue preparations towards Ukraine’s future association to the programme, including support for establishing a national agency to help participants access information and support.

The next High-Level Dialogue on Education is scheduled for 2027.