EU launches alliance to address housing crisis affecting millions across Europe

Credit: European Commission

European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen has invited EU member states, regions, cities and other stakeholders to join what the European Commission described as Europe’s first Housing Alliance.

The new alliance is intended to strengthen cooperation, mutual learning and the sharing of best practice on housing policy across the EU, the Commission declared in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the initiative is linked to the European Affordable Housing Plan, which the Commission has presented in response to a housing crisis affecting millions of people in Europe.

Jørgensen said the alliance will bring together housing experts, cities, regions, local leaders and national governments to create a common platform on housing policy.

The Commission said the alliance is designed to act as a central platform for national, regional and local authorities, along with groups including youth organisations and representatives of tenants and homeowners, as well as EU institutions.

Investment platform also being developed

Alongside the alliance, the Commission said it is developing a Pan-European Investment Platform for Housing to better coordinate existing EU, national and local financing instruments.

The platform will not create new EU funding, but is intended to make more efficient use of available resources, including through “blended finance” — a mix of different sources of funding — and by strengthening project pipelines to help mobilise investment at scale.

The Commission said organisations can find more information and register interest in joining the European Housing Alliance via a dedicated website.