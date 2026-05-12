EU fast-tracks merger deals in tourism, aviation, shipping

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The European Commission has cleared four acquisitions under the EU Merger Regulation, including deals in ship management, aircraft leasing, industrial equipment distribution and French leisure tourism.

Fortress Investment Group, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and Hayfin Capital Management will acquire joint control of Germany’s United Offshore Support GmbH, in a transaction focused on ship management services for offshore support vessels, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

The deal did not raise competition concerns because the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area and the companies have limited market positions.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise will acquire sole control of UK-based Macquarie AirFinance Limited, which is primarily active in leasing civil aviation aircraft.

The merger watchdog concluded the deal would not raise competition concerns given the companies’ limited combined market position.

Further clearances in France

French investment firm Eurazeo will acquire sole control of Netco Group, also of France, a business involved in distributing conveyor belts and handling accessories and in designing, assembling and maintaining conveyor systems.

The Commission cleared the transaction after finding the companies are not active in the same or vertically related markets.

Antin Infrastructure Partners, based in France, will acquire sole control of France’s Groupe Belambra, a leisure tourism services provider in France.

The Commission concluded the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same or vertically related markets.

All four transactions were reviewed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.