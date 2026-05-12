EU revisits drone strategy to adapt to emerging air mobility innovations

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The European Commission will review its Drone Strategy 2.0 this year and is seeking new members for its advisory expert group on drones.

Drone Strategy 2.0, adopted in 2022, will be assessed for progress and possible updates as the EU’s drone market develops, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the work, the Commission is revising the mandate of its existing Expert Group on drones and opening a call for new members.

The group will be renamed the Expert Group on drones and innovative air mobility, with “innovative air mobility” referring to new kinds of aircraft and services such as advanced drones used for transport and other operations.

The mandate will be expanded to allow the creation of sub-groups and to adapt working methods in line with the Commission’s expert group rules.

Call for applications and deadlines

Applications are open and will be assessed by the Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE) on a rolling basis, with the first evaluation round in June 2026 and then annually, the Commission said.

Applications for the first round must be submitted by 9 June 2026 at 16:00 CET.

Current member organisations have also been asked to confirm whether they want to continue by 9 June 2026 at 16:00 CET, with membership renewed upon confirmation.

Organisations that do not reply by the deadline will be treated as having withdrawn from the group.

The expert group was set up in 2017 to support the development of the European drone services market, and the EU has since established a regulatory and policy framework for drones.