EU-backed €10m programme to prepare Bosnia road projects for €300m boost

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The EU and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have launched a €10 million programme to prepare major road projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with officials saying it could lead to up to €300 million in future transport investment.

The scheme will fund feasibility studies and technical documentation for priority road sections, with work intended to bring projects in line with EU standards on areas such as road safety and connectivity, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

Up to 800 kilometres of roads in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and up to 360 kilometres in Republika Srpska will be covered by the preparations, EU Ambassador Luigi Soreca said.

The future investment pipeline is expected to be supported jointly by the EBRD, the European Investment Bank and the World Bank, with the EU grant intended to help get projects to a “ready-to-finance” stage.

Who signed what, and what happens next

Two mandate letters to begin detailed project preparation are due to be signed on behalf of the EBRD by Vice President Matteo Patrone, the statement said.

On the Bosnia and Herzegovina side, the planned signatories are Federal Minister of Transport and Communications Andrijana Katić and JP Ceste Federacije BiH director Ljubo Pravdić for the Federation, and Republika Srpska Minister of Transport and Communications Zoran Stevanović and JP Putevi Republike Srpske director Miroslav Janković for Republika Srpska.

The programme will support the two public road companies in identifying and preparing high-priority investments through feasibility studies, environmental and social assessments, project prioritisation, detailed technical design and tender documentation.

Bosnia and Herzegovina also needs investment in rehabilitation and modernisation of key road sections alongside the ongoing construction of Corridor Vc, a major route running through the country.