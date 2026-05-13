EU sees emissions leap despite slower economic growth

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Greenhouse gas emissions from the EU economy rose to an estimated 839 million tonnes of CO₂-equivalent in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 0.9% from the previous quarter.

Over the same period, the EU’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.2% compared with the third quarter of 2025, Eurostat announced on Wednesday.

The EU statistics agency publishes quarterly estimates of emissions by economic activity alongside wider economic indicators such as GDP.

It reports emissions in “CO₂-equivalents”, a standard measure that combines different greenhouse gases into a common unit based on their warming impact.

The biggest emissions increases by sector were recorded in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, up 7.2% on the previous quarter.

Transportation and storage rose 1.3%, while mining and quarrying increased 0.9%.

Emissions fell in households, down 2.0%, and in manufacturing, down 0.1%.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, seasonally adjusted emissions increased by 0.4%, while EU GDP rose by 1.5%.

Emissions fell in seven member states

Emissions increased in 19 EU countries and decreased in seven in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the previous quarter, while they were stable in Germany, Eurostat said.

The largest estimated reductions were in Finland ( -3.2%), Malta ( -2.0%) and Czechia ( -0.6%).

All seven countries where emissions fell — Bulgaria, Czechia, Spain, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Finland — recorded an increase in GDP over the same period.