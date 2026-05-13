Wednesday 13 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU sees steep decline in households with children as single living rises

Wednesday 13 May 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU sees steep decline in households with children as single living rises
Credit: Unsplash

Fewer than one in four households in the EU included children in 2025.

Out of 203.1 million households across the bloc, 47.4 million — or 23.4% — had children living in them, the EU’s statistical office said. Most households with children were couples with children (14.7% of all households), followed by other household types with children (5.6%) and single adults with children (3.0%).

Households without children made up the remaining 76.6% and were most commonly single adults (37.5% of all households), couples without children (24.1%) and other household types (15.1%.

Between 2016 and 2025, the number of single-adult households without children rose by 19.2% from 63.9 million to 76.1 million, while couples without children increased by 3.3% from 47.3 million to 48.9 million.

Over the same period, couples with children fell by 6.3% from 31.9 million to 29.9 million, and other household types with children decreased by 3.5% from 11.8 million to 11.4 million.

EU households by type, 2016 - 2025 (in millions). Chart. See link to the full dataset below.

Wide differences between EU countries

The share of households with children ranged from 35.4% in Slovakia to 18.2% in Finland in 2025, the data showed.

Slovakia was followed by Ireland (30.8%) and Cyprus (28.2%), while Lithuania (18.4%) and Germany (19.9%) were also among the lowest.

Across the EU, just over half of households with children had one child (50.2%), while 37.6% had two children and 12.2% had three or more.

One-child households were most common among households with children in Portugal (61.8%), Bulgaria (60.4%) and Malta (59.5%).

In 14 of the EU’s 27 countries, most households with children had two or more children, with the highest shares recorded in Sweden (57.8%), the Netherlands (57.6%) and Ireland (56.7%).

Households with children by number of children, 2025 (% of total households). Chart. See link to the full dataset below.

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