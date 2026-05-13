EU sanctions on Myanmar extended to 2027, European allies pledge alignment

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The EU has renewed its sanctions linked to the situation in Myanmar — also known as Burma — until 30 April 2027, and said a group of European countries outside the bloc will align with the measures.

The decision was adopted by the EU Council on 27 April 2026, according to a statement issued on Wednesday on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The EU said it would update its sanctions list by amending the entries for 33 people and nine entities already subject to restrictions.

It also said one person would be removed from the list because they have died.

Sanctions, also called restrictive measures, typically include steps such as asset freezes or limits on access to funds, but the statement did not set out the specific restrictions covered by the decision.

Other countries to follow the EU measures

Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Ukraine said they would align themselves with the EU decision.

Those countries said they would ensure their national policies conform to the measures.

The EU said it took note of the commitment and welcomed it.