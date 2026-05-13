EU escalates pressure on Russia’s 'shadow fleet' with wider sanctions

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Several European countries have aligned themselves with new EU restrictive measures against Russia after the EU Council adopted an updated sanctions decision on 23 April 2026.

The measures include additional restrictions targeting what the EU calls Russia’s “shadow fleet” — a term used for ships accused of helping to move Russian oil in ways that обход sanctions — by adding 46 vessels to the list, while 11 vessels were removed after returning to compliance, , according to a statement issued on Wednesday on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

Safeguards on tanker sales from the EU were also tightened to prevent Russian end-use.

Two Russian ports and one port outside Russia — Karimun Oil Terminal in Indonesia — were added over alleged connections to the shadow fleet and the circumvention of the oil price cap.

The decision also set a basis for a future ban on transporting Russian oil and petroleum products, in coordination with the G7 and the “Price Cap Coalition.”

Restrictions were also expanded in the financial sector, with a transaction ban extended to 20 additional Russian banks and four banks in Kyrgyzstan, Laos and Azerbaijan.

Five third-country financial entities were removed from the transaction ban after making commitments, it added.

Export limits, crypto bans and research funding restrictions

New export and import restrictions were introduced to target Russia’s military-industrial complex, the EU said.

The EU also activated what it described as an “anti-circumvention tool” on the Kyrgyz Republic to prevent certain EU-origin machine tools and telecommunications equipment from being sold, supplied, transferred or exported to Russia, where the EU said the items are used to manufacture drones and missiles.

The decision also added 60 entities to a list subject to stricter export restrictions.

In the crypto sector, the EU introduced a ban on exchanges with any Russian crypto asset service provider and any decentralised platforms enabling crypto trading, the EU said. It also prohibited the use of the cryptocurrency RUBx and the digital rouble.

Other measures included a ban on maintenance services for Russian LNG tankers and icebreakers, as well as a ban on LNG terminal services.

LNG stands for liquefied natural gas, a form of natural gas cooled into a liquid for shipping.

The decision also introduced restrictions on funding from the Russian government in the area of research and innovation, including donations and grants.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Ukraine said they would align with the EU Council Decision and ensure their national policies conform to it. The EU said it took note of the commitment and welcomed it.