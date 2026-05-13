Belarus faces tougher isolation as more nations back EU-led sanctions

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Several non-EU countries have said they will mirror the European Union’s latest sanctions related to Belarus’s involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The measures were adopted by the EU Council on 23 April 2026 through Council Decision (CFSP) 2026/512, which added further restrictions linked to Belarus, , according to a statement issued on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas on Wednesday.

The decision expands export and transit controls on goods and technology that could support Belarus’s military, defence and industrial capabilities.

The EU decision also places new limits on some services provided to Belarus, including services connected to tourism activities in the country.

It also bans transactions involving a Belarusian central bank digital currency — a form of digital money issued by a central bank — and support for developing such a project.

Countries align with EU sanctions

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with the EU Council decision. Their national policies will be brought into line with the measures, according to the statement.

The decision also bans transactions with crypto-asset service providers established in Belarus and with decentralised platforms established there that enable the exchange or transfer of crypto-assets.