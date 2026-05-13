EU expands toxic water rules, targeting 'forever chemicals,' emerging pollutants

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Updated EU rules that revise the lists of pollutants in surface water and groundwater have entered into force, adding substances such as certain PFAS chemicals, pesticides and pharmaceuticals and introducing new monitoring requirements.

The updated lists reflect the latest scientific advice and are intended to bring newly identified harmful substances under closer monitoring and stricter controls, the European Commission informed on Wednesday.

Newly covered issues include microplastics, indicators of antimicrobial resistance and sensitive groundwater ecosystems.

PFAS refers to a large group of widely used synthetic chemicals sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they can persist in the environment.

The law also introduces a method to assess the combined impact of multiple pollutants on water quality, rather than measuring each substance on its own.

Reporting changes and deadlines

The rules simplify reporting obligations for EU countries and are designed to make it easier to share monitoring data with the European Commission through digital tools developed with the European Environment Agency.

The European Chemicals Agency — an EU body that supports the safe use of chemicals — will have a major role in preparing future revisions and standards under a more unified approach.

The rules define the principle of “non-deterioration” and allow more flexible application in specific cases, including some improvement works such as bridge reconstruction or flood-protection works that may temporarily affect water quality, and activities that relocate pollution without increasing it, such as construction dewatering or sediment dredging.

EU countries must implement the new rules by 22 December 2027.