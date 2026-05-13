Murder suspect linked to Foxtrot network arrested after EU Most Wanted push

Credit: Openverse

A Swedish man in his 30s who was wanted for murder-related offences has been arrested in Tunisia after appearing on the EU Most Wanted website.

The suspect was linked to the Foxtrot network and was wanted by Swedish authorities for murder, preparation, and conspiracy to commit murder, Europol announced on Wednesday.

He was suspected of recruiting people to carry out violent acts as part of an organised crime group.

The arrest was carried out by Tunisian authorities following long-term cooperation with Swedish law enforcement.

His profile had recently been published on the EU Most Wanted website as part of Operational Taskforce (OTF) GRIMM, which focuses on fugitives linked to “violence-as-a-service” — a criminal model where violence is arranged or carried out on behalf of others.

Two new fugitives added to EU Most Wanted list

Two more high-value targets have now been uploaded to the EU Most Wanted platform, according to Europol.

One is a 21-year-old Swedish national believed to have an active role in an organised crime group involved in murders, attempted murders, shootings in public places and explosions.

The other is a 41-year-old Iranian-Swedish national wanted for attempted murder.

The EU Most Wanted website is run by the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST) and supported by Europol, and allows the public to submit information anonymously through the platform.

OTF GRIMM was launched in April 2025 and brings together law enforcement from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

A total of 281 suspects have been arrested across participating countries in the past year.