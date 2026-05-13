EU highlights partnerships to reshape labour market challenges

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A European Commission-backed conference has set out how partnerships and data-sharing could reshape public employment services across Europe as labour markets face green, digital and demographic change.

The event brought together 142 participants, including public employment services (PES), social partners, private employment services, employers, non-governmental organisations, training providers, international organisations, EU agencies and the European Commission, the Commission reported in a release on Wednesday.

Public employment services are state-run organisations that help people find work and connect employers with candidates, while the conference focused on how working with other organisations could affect how those services are designed and delivered across Europe.

Speakers and workshop leads presented examples ranging from collaboration with employers and third-sector organisations to the use of data, digital tools and different contracting models.

Data, digital tools and job quality

Partnerships were described as more effective when they prioritise job quality, in-work retention and progression, rather than short-term placements alone, according to the Commission.

Regular monitoring, feedback mechanisms and secure data sharing between public employment services, providers and employers were cited as ways to improve matching and service adjustments and support longer-term workforce planning.

Artificial intelligence-driven digital tools were presented as a way to help services work “at scale” and offer more tailored matching and profiling, while contributors also said technology should complement — not replace — counsellors, particularly for jobseekers with complex needs.

Member state evidence cited in the statement said funding models that reward intermediate steps as well as final employment outcomes can help partners support people facing complex barriers and reduce the risk of exclusion.

Public employment services were also described as potential “ecosystem coordinators” that can align employers, education and training providers, municipalities and civil society around shared objectives, supported by EU initiatives including the Fair Labour Mobility Package, the Union of Skills and the Anti-Poverty Strategy.