EU Commission’s €10b bond issue fuels defence and Ukraine support

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The European Commission has raised €10 billion in its fifth syndicated bond sale of 2026, issuing new debt and adding to an existing long-term bond.

The fundraising was split into two “tranches” — a €6 billion new seven-year EU-Bond maturing on 12 October 2033 and a €4 billion “tap” of a 30-year EU-Bond maturing on 12 October 2055, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

A “tap” means issuing more of a bond that already exists, rather than creating a new one.

The seven-year bond attracted orders of more than €85 billion, while the 30-year tap drew more than €75 billion of demand.

The sale forms part of the Commission’s €100 billion funding target for the first half of 2026, with €77.3 billion issued since January 2026.

What the money will be used for

The funds will support EU political priorities including support for Ukraine and investments in European defence, the Commission said.

Total outstanding EU debt stands at about €809 billion, including €37.7 billion in short-term EU-Bills and €80.4 billion in NextGenerationEU Green Bonds.