EU unveils €6b global health plan to fight future epidemics, misinformation

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The European Commission has adopted a Global Health Resilience Initiative, setting out how the EU plans to strengthen prevention, preparedness and responses to future health threats worldwide.

The initiative outlines five priority areas, including closer coordination in what it called a fragmented global health architecture and support for stronger, country-led health systems, the EU executive reported in a statement on Wednesday.

The Commission said it has already mobilised more than €6 billion for health investments under the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument – Global Europe, and has made health a pillar of Global Gateway, the EU’s external investment programme.

It stated it will work with partner countries on investments and expertise sharing, with a focus on primary health care.

Supply chains, countermeasures and misinformation

The initiative also includes plans to reinforce global networks for detecting and responding to epidemic threats, and to improve access to “medical countermeasures” — including therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics — the Commission said.

It added it will support a global health and resilience tracker to map global health expenditure.

Another priority is diversifying supply chains and manufacturing for key health products, including through the Team Europe Initiative on manufacturing and access to vaccines, medicines and health technologies in Africa, known as MAV+.

The Commission said MAV+ has invested around €2 billion to address medical supply and demand in Africa.

The fifth priority area focuses on societal resilience, including improving access to reliable scientific data and countering false or misleading health information.

The initiative includes nine “flagship measures” at national, regional and global level, with implementation due to begin between 2026 and 2027.