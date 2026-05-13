EU greenlights carbon storage and industrial property joint ventures

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The European Commission has approved the creation of two new joint ventures — one between Germany’s Messer and Ambrian Energy and another between Czechia’s KKCG and Rockaway — under the EU Merger Regulation.

The Messer SE & CO KGaA and Ambrian Energy GmbH venture relates primarily to the intermediate storage of carbon dioxide, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

Intermediate storage refers to holding the gas temporarily before it is used, transported or stored elsewhere.

The Commission said it found no competition concerns because the joint venture would have negligible activities in the European Economic Area and the companies are not active in the same or vertically related markets.

The case was assessed under the EU’s simplified merger review procedure.

Second joint venture focuses on industrial property

In a separate decision, the Commission cleared a joint venture between KKCG Real Estate Group and Rockaway Group, both based in Czechia.

The transaction relates primarily to industrial real estate development.

The Commission concluded the deal would not raise competition concerns because the joint venture would have negligible activities in the European Economic Area, and said it was also reviewed under the simplified procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case numbers M.12311 and M.12313.