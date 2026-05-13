EU Commissioner urges bans on conversion practices as survey reveals harm

Credit: European Commission

European Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib has urged all EU member states to ban so-called conversion practices, citing survey findings that one in four LGBTIQ+ people and almost half of transgender people say they have been subjected to them.

The call comes after a European Citizens’ Initiative seeking an EU-wide ban was submitted to the Commission in November 2025, Lahbib said in a statement on Wednesday.

She declared the Commission is asking member states to introduce bans via a Commission Recommendation — a formal EU measure that sets out guidance but does not in itself change national law.

Eight member states have already banned conversion practices.

What the Commission is recommending

Lahbib said the recommendation targets practices intended to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

It also set out accompanying steps including awareness campaigns, measures to improve access to justice for victims, and training intended to strengthen medical and psychological support.

Work will be supported through an Expert Group on LGBTIQ+ Equality bringing together member states and the Commission.

Lahbib also said the Commission has launched a study to assess the scale and impact of conversion practices across the EU.