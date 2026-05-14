Netherlands steps ahead as NATO quantum chair amid defence tech push

Credit: NATO

The Netherlands has taken over from the United Kingdom as chair of NATO’s Transatlantic Quantum Community.

The handover took place on 12 May during the group’s plenary meeting at the National Physical Laboratory in London, NATO informed on Wednesday.

The Netherlands will hold the chair for one year, with Canada becoming vice chair.

The Transatlantic Quantum Community was set up in 2024 under NATO’s Quantum Strategy and brings together quantum experts from government, industry, academia, funding bodies and research organisations.

It includes participants from 22 NATO Allies and six partner countries.

Three priorities for the year ahead

Work over the coming year will focus on tracking new developments in quantum technologies and their implications for defence and security, NATO said.

The community will also focus on speeding up the adoption and integration of quantum technologies.

A third priority is strengthening the Transatlantic Quantum Community’s Industry Network, which was established in 2024 under Denmark’s leadership and now includes more than 240 stakeholders across 17 Allied nations and three partner countries.