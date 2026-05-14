NATO event highlights Centres of Excellence shaping military innovation

Credit: NATO

NATO hosted a two-day “Centres of Excellence Marketplace” at its headquarters in Brussels on 12 and 13 May, bringing together 30 NATO-accredited Centres of Excellence and NATO staff.

The event is held every two years and is designed to strengthen links between Centres of Excellence — international military organisations that provide training, education and specialist expertise to NATO member and partner countries — and staff working inside NATO, the pact's press service said.

Opening remarks were delivered by acting NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations Burcu San and Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Transformation General Aurelio Colagrande.

Centres of Excellence help the alliance “develops capability, strengthens interoperability and turns ideas into practical support” for NATO missions and priorities, Colagrande stated.

San said the benefits of the Centres of Excellence to NATO were “concrete and measurable”, and added that NATO should consider how to further improve their contributions in future.

Directors meet NATO leadership

All 30 NATO-accredited Centres of Excellence presented their work during the two-day programme, using dedicated stands and direct exchanges with NATO staff, the alliance said.

Directors from the Centres of Excellence also met NATO leadership on 13 May during a session involving the International Staff, the International Military Staff and Allied Command Transformation — a NATO command focused on developing future military capabilities.

The Centres of Excellence cover areas including civil-military operations, cyber defence, military medicine, climate change and security, and space operations.