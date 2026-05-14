EU crisis protocol activated for hantavirus outbreak despite low public risk

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The Cyprus Presidency has activated the EU Council’s Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR) arrangements in “information sharing” mode to monitor an ongoing hantavirus outbreak.

The IPCR is a crisis coordination framework used by EU countries and institutions to share information and keep track of actions during cross-border emergencies, the Council of the EU noted in a statement on Thursday.

The Cyprus Presidency said the move would facilitate the exchange of information among member states and EU institutions, bringing together relevant updates and ongoing actions.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has classified the risk to the general population in Europe as “very low”, based on the evidence available so far.

Existing coordination already under way

The risk assessment reflects that infection prevention and control measures are being implemented and that hantaviruses are not easily spread between people.

Information exchange and coordination are already taking place at EU level in relevant sectors, including health and civil protection, the Cyprus Presidency said.