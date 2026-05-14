Romania passes EU milestones, edges closer to €2.62b recovery funding

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The European Commission has issued a positive preliminary assessment of Romania’s fourth request for €2.62 billion in funding under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main tool of NextGenerationEU.

The assessment covers reforms and investments linked to areas including forest management, efforts to cut emissions in transport and energy, tax administration, public pensions, healthcare infrastructure and support for people with disabilities, the Commission said on Thursday.

Romania has satisfactorily completed 38 milestones and 24 targets tied to the request.

Measures cited include the rollout of Romania’s government cloud — shared IT infrastructure used to store and manage data for public services — with more than 30 public institutions already connected.

Romania has also adopted steps aimed at reducing emissions, including higher ownership taxes on the most polluting vehicles and plans to progressively reduce reliance on coal-fired electricity generation.

What happens next

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to deliver its opinion.

A payment can follow after the committee’s opinion and a later payment decision by the Commission.

Romania submitted the fourth payment request on 19 December 2025.

Romania’s overall recovery and resilience plan is financed by €21.41 billion — €13.57 billion in grants and €7.84 billion in loans — under the EU scheme.

If the fourth request is paid, total funds disbursed to Romania under the facility would reach €12.97 billion, including €3.79 billion in pre-financing received in 2021 and 2022 and a €288 million pre-payment under REPowerEU received in January 2024.