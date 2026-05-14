Czech leaders face scrutiny as €21b EU funding comes under review

Credit: Unsplash

Executive Vice-President Raffaele Fitto visited Prague on 13 and 14 May for talks with Czech leaders on how EU cohesion funding is being spent and how it could be set up in the next EU budget.

Fitto, the Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Cohesion and Reforms, met with President Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Regional Development Minister Zuzana Mrázová and Finance Minister Alena Schillerová during the trip, the Commission informed.

"In Prague, I met with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš," Fitto wrote on X.

"Our discussion focused on the key issues facing Europe and on how to make the best use of European resources to respond to current crises and strengthen the stability of the European Union," he added.

Fitto also held discussions with Prague’s mayor, Bohuslav Svoboda, as well as regional and local representatives.

Talks covered progress on implementing current EU funds and plans for “National and Regional Partnership Plans” in the EU’s next long-term budget for 2028–2034.

Visits to EU-funded projects in Prague

Fitto visited Thomayer University Hospital, which has received EU funding for a robotic surgery centre and medical imaging work, the Commission said.

He also visited the EU-funded Dvorecky bridge, which the Commission said improves transport in the southern part of Prague.

Czechia is set to receive more than €21 billion in cohesion policy funds in the 2021–2027 period.

Czechia reallocated €197 million following a mid-term review of cohesion policy, with the money redirected towards EU priorities linked to competitiveness and water resilience.