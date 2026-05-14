EU Commission appoints veteran translator to lead multilingual services

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Marcin Stryjecki has been appointed Director for Translation in the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Translation, with his start date to be confirmed later.

The Directorate-General for Translation provides the Commission with translations of written texts and other language services across the EU’s 24 official languages, the Commission noted in a statement on Wednesday.

Stryjecki is a Polish national and currently heads the department for English Translation and Editing Services within the Directorate-General.

He previously led the Polish Language Department and the Portuguese Language Department in the same service, and earlier held a role heading a unit responsible for translation services covering various EU policy areas.

### Background and career

Stryjecki joined the European Commission in 2003 after working in the private sector and academia, according to the Commission.

The EU executive said he has more than 30 years of professional experience in managing multilingual operational services, handling large volumes of translation work and developing quality assurance frameworks within the institution.