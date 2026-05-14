Thursday 14 May 2026
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EU-backed guarantee to unlock €150m loans for Spain’s smallest businesses

Thursday 14 May 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU-backed guarantee to unlock €150m loans for Spain’s smallest businesses
Credit: Unsplash

The European Investment Fund and LABORAL Kutxa have signed a guarantee agreement expected to mobilise up to €150 million for microloans and social loans in Spain.

LABORAL Kutxa, a credit cooperative in the MONDRAGON group, will use the EIF guarantee to provide financing on “favourable terms” to more than 7,000 micro-enterprises and social enterprises, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced on Thursday.

Micro-enterprises are typically very small businesses, while social enterprises are organisations that trade while pursuing social objectives.

Under the agreement, LABORAL Kutxa can provide loans of up to €2 million to social enterprises and microloans of up to €50,000.

The guarantee is backed by the EU’s InvestEU programme.

Second deal under InvestEU

This is the second InvestEU-backed guarantee agreement between the EIF and LABORAL Kutxa, following an earlier deal announced in 2023, the EIB said.

The latest agreement sits within InvestEU’s Social Investment and Skills area.

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